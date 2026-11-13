Kospi opens higher after Nvidia leadership change

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 13. YONHAP

The positive start came despite losses overnight in U.S. markets.

Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday despite U.S. losses following the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has been deeply connected with the current AI boom.

The Kospi rose 109.68 points, or 2.05 percent, to 5,452.41 at the opening bell.

Overnight on Wall Street, major stock indices finished lower due to losses in tech shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.35 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.39 percent.

The PHLX semiconductor index retreated 0.54 percent.

After reports of multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, Nvidia's board ousted Huang from the CEO position and named CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Huang's departure casts questions among investors about the future of the global AI ecosystem, in which the Nvidia founder played a crucial role.





Yonhap



