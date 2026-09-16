Kospi opens almost flat as investors digest external uncertainties

Read more
-
KRX after-hours market triggers volatility brakes 1,600 times on debut
Thin liquidity triggered 1,637 volatility interruptions on the new market’s first day as small orders drove sharp swings.
-
Kospi falls for fourth day as Fed rate, oil rattle investors
Korea's benchmark index declined for a fourth session as rising oil prices, elevated U.S. yields and Fed uncertainty prompted foreign and institutional selling.
-
Number of minors with over 100 million won in domestic stocks nearly doubles in a year
Approximately 5,400 minors held at least $73,800 in listed stocks last year, with about another 10,000 holding between 50 million to 100 million won.
-
Korean banks race to test stablecoins as Seoul’s digital currency rules remain stuck
Financial groups are preparing won-denominated stablecoin services while lawmakers and regulators remain divided over who can issue them.