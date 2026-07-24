Kospi, Kosdaq trigger sell-side curbs as stock market plunge continues

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Cash deposit requirement for leveraged single-stock ETFs to be raised earlier than planned
Korea will raise the minimum cash deposit for single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Samsung Electronics and SK hynix to 30 million won on July 31, ahead of schedule.
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Kospi opens lower on escalating Middle East tensions
Stocks opened sharply lower Friday as rising tensions and surging crude prices triggered broad selling.
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Korea’s top financial groups head for record first-half earnings as KB and Shinhan beat estimates
KB Financial and Shinhan Financial posted record quarterly profits on stronger securities and noninterest income, with Hana and Woori also expected to deliver solid results and higher shareholder returns.
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Kospi jumps more than four percent on sustained tech rally
After strong earnings by Alphabet, foreign investors piled into Korean chipmakers while the won strengthened against the dollar.