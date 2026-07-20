Kospi, Kosdaq sidecars activated after stocks plunge more than 4% 

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Kospi opens lower on concerns about AI-linked sectors, escalating Iran tensions
The Kospi fell 35.41 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,785.19 on Monday after a chip-driven sell-off on Wall Street.
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The irresponsible Front Man of the ‘Squid Game’ stock market (KOR)
A surge in single-stock leveraged ETFs is intensifying volatility in Korea’s retail-driven market and raising calls for tougher safeguards.
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SK chief says U.S. plants are in the works to address 'abnormal' prices with bolstered supply
At a Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry forum, Chey Tae-won warned of "chipflation" while also opening the door to revamping SK hynix's bonus scheme.
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No plan to delist single-stock leveraged products tied to Samsung, SK hynix, policy chief says
Kim Yong-beom said a removal would deliver too big a shock to the market, while also stressing the need for fast-acting measures to address the housing crisis.