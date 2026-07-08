Kospi, Kosdaq hit with sell-side trading curb

Trading on the two indexes was halted on the selling side as the secondary bourse fell below the 800 mark.

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A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi on July 8.

A temporary sell-side trading curb was triggered on both the Kospi and the Kosdaq on Wednesday as shares extended a sharp intraday decline.

The Kospi was hit first with a sidecar at 1:31 p.m., followed by one for the Kosdaq two minutes later, with the tech-heavy secondary index falling below the 800-point mark intraday.

A sidecar halts program trading when certain market indexes fluctuate beyond a designated threshold.

Related Article

A sell-side trading curb has been applied on the main bourse for two consecutive days. 


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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