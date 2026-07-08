Kospi, Kosdaq hit with sell-side trading curb

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi on July 8. NEWS1

Trading on the two indexes was halted on the selling side as the secondary bourse fell below the 800 mark.

A temporary sell-side trading curb was triggered on both the Kospi and the Kosdaq on Wednesday as shares extended a sharp intraday decline.

The Kospi was hit first with a sidecar at 1:31 p.m., followed by one for the Kosdaq two minutes later, with the tech-heavy secondary index falling below the 800-point mark intraday.

A sidecar halts program trading when certain market indexes fluctuate beyond a designated threshold.

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A sell-side trading curb has been applied on the main bourse for two consecutive days.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]