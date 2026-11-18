Employees work in front of an electronic display board at the trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 18. YONHAP

The benchmark index rose 98.96 points to close at 5,067.44, snapping a three-day losing streak with tech shares largely gaining ground.

Stocks rebounded by 2 percent on Wednesday as investors snapped up beaten-down tech heavyweights on the heels of strong earnings from chip giant Nvidia. The won strengthened against the dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Kospi added 98.96 points, or 1.99 percent, to close at 5,067.44, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The index opened 2.62 percent higher but gave up its early gains amid selling pressure, falling to an intraday low of 4,943.17 before recovering in afternoon trading.

The Kospi fell below the 5,000-point mark Tuesday for the first time in about nine months.

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.64 percent and the S&P 500 losing 1.03 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.74 percent.

Nvidia shares rose 2 percent in after-hours trading after the U.S. chip giant issued a revenue forecast that beat market expectations in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's departure as CEO.

Investors are also closely watching AI giant Anthropic's market debut scheduled for Thursday.

Trade volume was light at 192.71 million shares worth 14.82 trillion won ($11.11 billion), with advancers outnumbering losers 483 to 382.

Institutions bought a net 511.76 billion won, while foreigners and individuals sold a net 333.75 billion won and 637.98 billion won, respectively.

"Nvidia's strong earnings and better-than-expected sales forecast boosted investor sentiment in the Korean stock market," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said. "Despite continued foreign selling, institutional buying, particularly by financial investment firms, helped drive the market higher."

Tech heavyweights mostly gained ground.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 2.31 percent to 194,700 won, and chip giant SK hynix surged 4.19 percent to 1.14 million won.

SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, increased 4.42 percent to 709,000 won, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics jumped 7.43 percent to 810,000 won.

The won strengthened 2.4 won from the previous session's close to trade at 1,333 won against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 1.1 basis points to 3.736, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds rose 1.4 basis points to 3.839.





Yonhap