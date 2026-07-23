Kospi jumps more than four percent on sustained tech rally

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Kosdaq buy-side sidecar triggered as index posts sharp gains
Program buy orders were halted for 5 minutes after Kosdaq 150 futures jumped 6.29 percent, marking the market’s 14th buy-side sidecar this year.
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Crypto trading volume in Korea shrinks to around 1% of Kospi
Trading at Korea’s major crypto exchanges has fallen to about 1.6 percent of Kospi volume as weaker Bitcoin prices and a stock rally pull money away.
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Kospi opens higher on extended tech rally
Stocks opened higher as strong Alphabet earnings reinforced AI demand, even as investors watched Middle East tensions and rising oil prices.
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I'll be there for you... sometimes: The one where inflation hits hanging out for young Koreans
In a survey of Millennials and Gen Z, two-thirds of respondents said they go an entire week without catching up with friends.