Kospi jumps 2.7% as easing inflation concerns lift stocks

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E-payments rise over 12 percent in H1: BOK
Daily electronic financial transactions rose 12.8 percent in the first half as more consumers used internet, mobile and card payments.
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Korea’s public deficit widens for 6th straight year in 2025: BOK
The country’s public account shortfall grew to 83.1 trillion won ($60 billion) as health care spending and local government transfers increased.
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Foreigners snap 7-month sell-off of Korean stocks
Foreign investors bought a net 340 billion won in Korean shares in August, ending a seven-month selling streak.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on eased inflation woes
The U.S. Fed's rate hike and a dip in oil prices have eased inflation fears.