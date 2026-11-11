Kospi jumps 2.6% as tech stocks rally

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 5,375.36 points on Nov. 11, up 136.23 points, or 2.60 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

Stocks surged for a second day as AI-related technology and defense stocks offset concerns over higher U.S. inflation and possible Fed tightening.

Stocks ended sharply higher for a second straight session Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in technology stocks amid concerns that hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation could prod the Federal Reserve to pursue an aggressive tightening mode.

The won was trading higher against the dollar.

After opening 0.56 percent lower, the Kospi closed up 136.23 points, or 2.6 percent, at 5,375.36 after rising as high as 5,377.99.

Trade volume was light at 219 million shares worth 16.3 trillion won ($12.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 573 to 295.

Foreigners bought a net 655.26 billion won worth of stocks, while institutions and individuals sold a net 481.67 billion won and 715.69 billion won, respectively.

On Tuesday, the index advanced 4.39 percent, buoyed by a rally in U.S. technology stocks and falling oil prices.

Local stocks bucked overnight losses on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.74 percent.

"Trump's comments suggesting a lower likelihood of military action against Iran drove down oil prices, while bargain hunting in AI-related stocks also buoyed the market," Hyundai Motor Securities said in a research note.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in October from a month earlier, exceeding market expectations and fueling concerns that the Fed could pursue a more aggressive monetary tightening policy to contain inflation.

Investors are also turning their attention to Anthropic's planned initial public offering next week.

In Seoul, tech and defense stocks led the gains.

Samsung Electronics rose 3.57 percent to 206,000 won, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix climbed 5.36 percent to 1,28 million won.

Korea Aerospace Industries jumped 7.71 percent to 109,000 won, and LIG Defense & Aerospace surged 9.73 percent to 372,000 won.

Among decliners, carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.91 percent to 272,500 won, and Hanjin KAL, parent firm of Korean Air, plunged 14.64 percent to 204,000 won.

The local currency rose 3.9 won from the previous session to trade at 1,333.6 against the greenback at 3:30 p.m.





Yonhap



