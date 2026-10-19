Kospi goes from global outperformer to world's worst performer

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Strong won sends personal dollar deposits to highest figure since 2021
The trend appears to reflect increased bargain hunting, caused by the won's gains. The dollar-won rate averaged 1,342.6 won in October, the lowest monthly average since September 2024, and 849 per 100 yen over the same period.
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Financial watchdog chief vows to strengthen cybersecurity in wake of recent hacking incidents
Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chang-jin said his agency will address vulnerabilities through an investigation.
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Korea’s early rate hikes curb bond yields as Kospi slides sharply
Korea’s long-term bond yields have fallen against a global surge, but its stock market has suffered one of the steepest declines among major economies.
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Kospi opens sharply lower after U.S. tech sell-off
Stocks opened 3.17 percent lower as investors weighed AI return concerns, upcoming major earnings and U.S. political uncertainty.