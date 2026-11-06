Kospi falls for 2nd day on AI rout after U.S. midterms

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 5,059.69 points on Nov. 6, down 324.11 points, or 6.02 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

Stocks fell 6 percent as fears of tighter U.S. AI data center rules battered chip stocks after the midterms.

Stocks sank for the second consecutive session on Friday amid fears that a Democratic Congress could decelerate the pace of AI data center construction. The Korean won was trading sharply lower against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 324.11 points, or 6.02 percent, at 5,059.69, falling as low as 4,911.28.

On Thursday, the index plunged over 5 percent.

The index had plummeted over 8 percent right after the opening bell, triggering the country's bourse operator to suspend trading of Kospi stocks for 20 minutes.

Trading volume was moderate at 297 million shares worth 27.5 trillion won ($20.3 billion). Losers far outnumbered winners 757 to 131.

Foreigners were net sellers, offloading a combined 2.8 trillion won of stocks. Retail and institutional investors snapped up a net combined 2.3 trillion won.

"Concerns that the U.S. Congress could further tighten regulations on AI data centers were behind the market plunge," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, noting such concerns had spread to the entire AI value chain, including semiconductors.

Democrats secured control of both houses of Congress in the midterm elections earlier this week, with five states that were flipped to the Democratic Party, including Texas, being top AI data center locations, Lee explained.

But the possibility that U.S. legislators could completely suspend the build-out of data centers is low, he added, saying the market reaction is "excessive."

In Seoul, most market heavyweights closed lower.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics shed 6.35 percent to 188,700 won, while its rival SK hynix plunged 10.44 percent to 1.13 million won.

Carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 4.77 percent to 279,500 won, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace fell 2.94 percent to 660,000 won, and financial firm KB Financial slid 3.82 percent to 151,000 won.

Among the winners were IT shares, with portal operator Naver adding 2.87 percent to 190,200 won and Samsung SDS climbing 6.34 percent to 218,000 won.

The Korean won strengthened by 14.5 won from the previous trading session, quoted at 1,356.6 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m.





Yonhap