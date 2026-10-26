Kospi falls 1.46% before Samsung, SK hynix earnings

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Won’s trade-weighted value hits two-year high
The Korean won’s nominal effective exchange rate reached its strongest level in about two years as it gained against the U.S. dollar.
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Kospi opens lower ahead of earnings reports, Fed decision
Seoul shares opened lower as investors awaited SK hynix and Samsung Electronics results and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.
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BOK chief signals hawkish stance amid outlook for higher growth, rates
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song signaled prolonged monetary tightening as strong AI exports lift growth and inflation risks persist.
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SK hynix pulls back from Solidigm IPO following shareholder opposition, regulatory pressure
The decision came after shareholders opposed the move, arguing that Solidigm's separate listing would deepen the "parent-company discount," in which the market value of a parent's stake in a subsidiary is not fully reflected in the parent's share price.