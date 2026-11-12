Kospi ends two-day rally as Nvidia leadership uncertainty rattles tech stocks

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 5,342.73 points on Nov. 12, down 32.63 points, or 0.61 percent, from the previous trading session. NEWS1

Seoul shares fell 0.61 percent as concerns over Nvidia's leadership weighed on chip-linked stocks, while Samsung Electronics bucked the decline.

Korean stocks fell 0.6 percent Thursday to end their two-day rally, weighed down heavily by Nvidia's leadership risks. The local currency was trading higher against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 32.63 points, or 0.61 percent, at 5,342.73, reversing from a 4.39 percent rise on Tuesday and a 2.6 percent gain on Wednesday.

After opening 0.2 percent higher, the index fluctuated between gains and losses throughout the morning trading session, rising as high as 5,458.84.

U.S. media said Nvidia's board was preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang following reports of Huang's alleged multiple extramarital affairs.

Investor sentiment was largely driven by uncertainty over Huang's future, as the U.S. chip giant has close business ties with Korean tech companies.

Trade volume was light at 233.7 million shares worth 20.6 trillion won ($15.5 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 595 to 268.

Foreigners bought a net 370.4 billion won worth of stocks, while institutions offloaded a net 690.3 billion won and individuals sold a net 204.3 billion won.

"The Kospi was hit by uncertainties stemming from the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities. "At the same time, some investors sought profits following the recent rally."

Most semiconductor-related shares finished in negative territory, while Samsung Electronics rose 0.97 percent to 208,000 won.

Chip giant SK hynix dropped 1.8 percent to 1.25 million won, and Hanmi Semiconductor, a leading chip equipment manufacturer, retreated 1.14 percent to 181,900 won.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics tumbled 4.01 percent to 886,000 won, and SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, declined 0.63 percent to 791,000 won.

Internet giant Naver, where Nvidia is the third-largest shareholder, plunged 6.43 percent to 181,800 won.

Defense shares were also bearish as industry leader Hanwha Aerospace fell 0.76 percent to 654,000 won and LIG D&A went down 2.02 percent to 364,500 won.

The won strengthened by 2.9 won from the previous stock session's close to trade at 1,330.7 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys stayed unchanged at 3.729, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds fell 0.7 basis points to 3.803.





Yonhap