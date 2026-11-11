Kospi ends lower as questions over Nvidia’s leadership linger — as it happened

Read more
-
Regulators reject Kosdaq price-limit rumor
Financial authorities said claims of plans to ease or abolish Kosdaq daily trading limits are false and warned against acting on unverified information.
-
KDI forecasts consumption boost in 2027 from chip upcycle
KDI expects easing oil-price pressure and semiconductor earnings to strengthen consumer spending next year, while warning of reliance on the chip cycle.
-
Foreigners remain net sellers of Korean stocks in October
Overseas investors sold $19.31 billion in Korean stocks in October as concerns over AI infrastructure spending persisted.
-
Samsung, SK hynix monitor Nvidia leadership uncertainty
Korean chipmakers are assessing whether leadership uncertainty at Nvidia could affect ties with one of their biggest AI-chip customers.