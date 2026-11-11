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Kospi ends lower as questions over Nvidia’s leadership linger — as it happened

We track what a possible leadership change at Nvidia means for its Korean suppliers through the day, alongside Fed worries, Naver’s earnings and the MSCI review

JIN MIN-JI
JIN MIN-JI BUSINESS REPORTER
PARK EUN-JEE
PARK EUN-JEE HEAD OF BUSINESS DESK
Published Modified
A screen in Hana Bank’s dealing room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and chip stocks at the close on Thursday. The Kospi fell 0.61 percent to 5,342.73, and the Kosdaq fell 1.22 percent to 696.53.
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