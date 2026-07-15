Kospi closes up 6.24% on gains by tech heavyweights

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Money supply rises at sharpest pace in 9 months on deposit gains
Korea’s M2 rose 0.8 percent in May, the fastest monthly gain in nine months, as short-term deposits and money market funds increased.
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Buy-side sidecar triggered after Kospi jumps 6.5% at open
A buy-side trading curb was triggered after the Kospi surged at the open, lifted by Wall Street gains despite lingering concerns over Middle East tensions.
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The dilemma of single-stock leveraged ETFs (KOR)
Korea’s single-stock leveraged ETFs, launched despite official warnings, have deepened market volatility and left retail investors bearing heavy losses.
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Barclays initiates coverage on SK hynix ADRs with $330 price target
Barclays launched coverage with a $330 target, betting prolonged memory shortages and AI demand will drive SK hynix ADRs sharply higher.