Kospi closes up 0.45% on bargain hunting for tech shares

The main bourse gained 32.39 points to close at 7,003.74, offsetting concerns over rising interest rates and oil prices.

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코스피, 5거래일 만에 '7천피' 탈환 (서울=연합뉴스) 박동주 기자 = 코스피가 상승하며 5거래일 만에 7,000선에서 마감한 2일 서울 중구 하나은행 딜링룸에서 직원이 업무를 보고 있다. 이날 코스피는 32.39p(0.46%) 오른 7,003.74로 거래를 종료했다. 2026.10.2 pdj6635@yna.co.kr/2026-10-02 15:44:43/
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 7,003.74 points on Oct. 2, up 32.39 points, or 0.46 percent, from the previous trading session.

Stocks ended slightly higher Friday as investors scooped up major technology shares on bargain hunting, offsetting concerns over rising interest rates and oil prices. The won rose against the dollar.

After opening lower, the Kospi went up 32.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 7,003.74.

Overnight, U.S. stocks finished modestly higher as benchmark Treasury yields eased from fresh multi-decade highs, although gains were capped by rising crude oil prices.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 percent, while the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.19 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.04 percent.

The local currency rose 7.8 won from the previous session's close to trade at 1,350.6 against the greenback as of 3:30 p.m.


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