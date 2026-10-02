Kospi closes up 0.45% on bargain hunting for tech shares

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Korea weighs deeper Treasury bond issuance cuts, emergency buybacks
The government may further reduce Treasury bond sales and conduct emergency buybacks as soaring global yields pressure domestic markets.
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Korea signals deeper bond issuance cuts
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said the government may further reduce Treasury bond issuance as it monitors market stress and high borrowing costs.
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Kospi opens lower despite U.S. gains
Stocks fell 0.47 percent at the open Friday, even as U.S. benchmarks edged higher overnight.
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Kospi snaps three-day losing streak to gain nearly 2%
The benchmark bourse rose 133.31 points to close at 6,917.35 as U.S. inflation data eased concerns over further rate hikes.