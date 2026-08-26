Kospi closes nearly 1% higher ahead of Nvidia earnings release

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Kospi turns higher after weak start ahead of Nvidia earnings
Stocks rose on chipmaker gains ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, while the won edged lower against the dollar.
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Korean investors can buy SK hynix at home. Why are they paying 30% more in New York?
Korean retail investors are paying steep premiums for SK hynix ADRs in New York, betting AI demand and possible index inclusion will sustain the gap.
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Deposits, gold and dollars: Korean retail investors retreat to safe havens as stock swings intensify
Rising Kospi volatility is driving retail money into time deposits, gold and dollar accounts while ETF sales and margin borrowing decline.
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Massive bonus, narrow loss: SK hynix union vote sends wage deal back to square one
The deal would have allocated 60 percent of the annual performance bonus as shares, a split that the union narrowly rejected.