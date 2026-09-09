Kospi closes higher on chip gains despite Middle East tensions

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Financial watchdog conducts raids targeting journalist over alleged stock manipulation
The Financial Supervisory Service said it searched the home and pressroom desk of a writer over suspected share-boosting reporting.
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Crypto gifts to minors nearly triple ahead of new tax rules
Korean parents are gifting cryptocurrency to minors at nearly triple the rate of last year, seeking out tax savings before tighter oversight takes effect.
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Kospi opens higher on chip gains despite Middle East tensions
Stocks climbed as gains in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix outweighed concerns over Middle East tensions and rising oil prices.
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Shares snap 3-day rise amid U.S. rate hike concerns
Seoul shares snapped a three-day winning streak as concerns over U.S. rate hikes and Middle East tensions weighed on investor sentiment.