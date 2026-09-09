Kospi closes higher on chip gains despite Middle East tensions

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 7,051.64 points on Sept. 9, up 97.12 points, or 1.4 percent, from the previous trading session. 임화영

Stocks gained 1.4 percent as SK hynix and battery makers rallied, offsetting concerns over escalating Middle East tensions.

Stocks closed higher Wednesday as major chipmakers rallied on continued optimism over AI, outweighing concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. The won strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Kospi rose 97.12 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,051.64.

Overnight, the Philadelphia semiconductor index increased 1.3 percent despite declines on Wall Street's three main indexes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Global oil prices extended gains amid concerns over potential supply disruptions following another round of strikes on energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Trade volume was moderate at 318 million shares worth 22.3 trillion won ($16.7 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 463 to 398.

Institutions bought a net 941.9 billion won, while foreigners and individuals sold a net 435 billion won and 2.23 trillion won, respectively.

"Despite an uncertain external environment, OpenAI's launch of its latest model, GPT-6 Astra, renewed optimism about AI growth prospects, supporting AI-related stocks," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was flat at 269,500 won, while its chip rival SK hynix jumped 3.51 percent to 1.86 million won.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, an electronics component affiliate of Samsung Electronics, gained 2.48 percent to 1.4 million won.

Battery makers also advanced after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized Ford Motor's ties with major Chinese auto firms, raising hopes that Korean electric vehicle battery makers could benefit.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 6.46 percent to 371,000 won, while its smaller rival Samsung SDI surged 8.3 percent to 574,000 won.

Hanwha Ocean went up 2.32 percent to 88,100 won after the shipbuilder said it had been selected as the preferred bidder for a Royal Thai Navy frigate project worth about $500 million.

The won strengthened by 6.7 won from the previous session to stand at 1,336.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m.





Yonhap