Kospi closes higher for third straight day on Nvidia Q2 earnings report

Read more
-
Gov't aid lifts household income as real wages take a hit
Korean household income rose in the second quarter on stronger public transfers, while inflation-adjusted earned income posted its sharpest second quarter decline in six years.
-
Coinone, Korbit go fee-free as crypto exchange war heats up
Smaller crypto exchanges are waiving trading fees to challenge Upbit and Bithumb, backed by major financial investors.
-
Samsung ordered to pay $11.6 million over copycat Swatch watch faces
A London court held Samsung liable for smartwatch apps that copied Swatch Group watch designs and trademarks.
-
BOK raises benchmark interest rate to 3% amid economic growth, inflation pressure
The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, extending its tightening cycle with a second straight hike.