Kospi closes higher due to lingering AI concerns, Middle East conflict

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Late Samsung chair's foundation eases financial burden for patients with rare bone growth disorder
Seoul National University Hospital's clinical study on femoral lengthening surgery helped a teenage patient grow from 137 centimeters (4 feet, 6 inches) to 147 centimeters tall.
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Three die in separate falls from Incheon Bridge in two weeks
In the latest incident, the Coast Guard responded to a call at 8:53 p.m. on Friday, recovering a body the following day.
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Leveraged ETF trading has collapsed, but chip stocks are still swinging
Tighter rules have crushed turnover in the products tied to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, but shares are still subject to wild volatility.
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Bill ending prosecution's investigation authority to become law after Lee declines to veto
The People Power Party slammed the approval as a selfish move by the president to evade justice in pending trials against him.