Kospi closes higher ahead of Nvidia earnings results

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Korean investors dismayed as stronger won erases overseas gains
Currency losses are widening the gap between hedged and unhedged overseas investments as the won reaches an 11-month high against the dollar.
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Kospi opens lower on tech losses
Stocks opened 2.4 percent lower as chip losses, Middle East tensions and anticipation of Nvidia’s earnings kept investors cautious.
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Inflation, stocks dent consumer confidence
Korea’s consumer sentiment fell in August for the first time in four months as inflation concerns and a stock market correction weighed on households.
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Kospi closes over 3% lower amid Samsung's shareholder return plan
The Kospi fell 3.12 percent as investors sold Samsung Electronics and other chip stocks after its shareholder return plan disappointed markets.