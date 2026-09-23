Kospi climbs 1.21% as rally continues before Chuseok break

The Kospi closes at 7,080.92 on Sept. 23. Numbers are shown on a digital board at Hana Bank's main branch in central Seoul. YONHAP

The main bourse gained 63.01 points to close at 7,080.92 on a day of light trading as investors took a breather.

Shares extended their winning streak to a fourth session Wednesday as investors scooped up major semiconductor stocks, tracking the Nasdaq Composite's back-to-back record closes. The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Kospi gained 63.01 points, or 1.21 percent, to end the day's regular trading session at 7,080.92.

After opening nearly 2 percent higher, the main bourse pared its earlier gains as foreign and individual investors sold tech heavyweights to lock in profits.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, led by a persistent rally in technology shares that propelled the Nasdaq Composite 0.45 percent higher to another record close. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 percent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.06 percent.

Investor sentiment improved sharply, backed by an extended rally in stocks related to AI, as well as hopes for easing tensions between the United States and Iran. Diplomatic efforts are underway to end the Middle East standoff, which helped to lower global oil prices.

"With the Korean stock market closed for the Chuseok holiday, investors adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of key events," Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said. The market will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday. "Foreign investors' net selling, coupled with institutional outflows, capped gains in the index."

Trade volume was light at 217.4 million shares worth 20.8 trillion won ($15.3 billion), with decliners outnumbering advancers 546 to 310. Individuals and foreigners sold a net 1.4 trillion won and 51 billion won, respectively, while institutions scooped up 31.6 billion won.

Market heavyweights closed mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 3.25 percent to 285,500 won, while its chip rival SK hynix increased 1.2 percent to 1.86 million won after opening higher. SK Square, the parent company of SK hynix, jumped 5.03 percent to 1.19 million won.

The won weakend by 0.2 won from the previous stock market session's close to stand at 1,358.4 won per U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m.





Yonhap