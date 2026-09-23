Kospi climbs 1.21% as rally continues before Chuseok break

Read more
-
Consumer sentiment rebounds in September on eased market woes, sound economic data
Korea’s consumer sentiment index rose to 106.6 in September as calmer stock markets and solid economic data lifted income expectations.
-
Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains, easing Middle East tensions
Seoul shares jumped nearly 2 percent at the open as AI-linked tech gains and easing Middle East tensions boosted investor sentiment.
-
BOK stresses vigilance over financial imbalances, rising debts tied to higher interest rates
In a financial report, the central bank said strong economic growth is weighed against deepening income disparity.
-
Kospi extend gains as AI optimism lifts chip shares
The Kospi rose for a third session as Samsung Electronics advanced on renewed AI enthusiasm, while the won strengthened against the dollar.