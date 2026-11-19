A screen in Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 5,137.89 points on Nov. 19, up 70.45 points, or 1.39 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

The Kospi rose 1.39 percent as tech shares led gains ahead of Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut, while tourism stocks surged on Korea-China trade agreement progress.

Shares ended higher Thursday, led by gains in major tech shares, ahead of Anthropic’s stock market debut this week, as investors weighed concerns over the sustainability of heavy investments in AI.

The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

After opening 0.45 percent higher, the benchmark Kospi ended up 70.45 points, or 1.39 percent, at 5,137.89.

The index had risen 1.99 percent Wednesday, snapping a four-session losing streak, as technology shares rallied following upbeat earnings from Nvidia.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.42 percent.

Trade volume was light at 186.75 million shares worth 12.75 trillion won ($9.6 billion), with advancers outnumbering losers 560 to 307.

Institutions bought a net 19.22 billion won, while foreigners and individuals sold a net 405.46 billion won and 65.2 billion won, respectively.

Investors are seeking further evidence that heavy investments in AI will generate sustainable returns, as Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI chatbot, prepares for its Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

In Seoul, tech stocks were lead gainers.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.13 percent to 196,900 won and SK hynix jumped 3.41 percent to 1,183,000 won.

Tourism agency Hana Tour surged 16.75 percent to 35,900 won, while Korean Air gained 3.67 percent to 32,450 won and low-cost carrier Jeju Air jumped 11.47 percent to 8,360 won.

Tourism-related stocks advanced after Korea and China reached a substantive conclusion to negotiations on services and investment under their bilateral FTA. The deal paves the way for greater access to the Chinese market for Korean films, games and other businesses.

Among decliners, steelmaker Posco Holdings fell 0.76 percent to 259,500 won and refiner SK Innovation declined 5.48 percent to 98,300 won.

The won strengthened by 3 won from the previous session to trade at 1,330 against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 2 basis points to 3.72 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds shed 2.7 basis points to 3.81 percent.





Yonhap