Kospi bounces up 0.73% on rebound in tech stocks

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A familiar Wall Street fund structure rattles Korean markets with no easy fix in sight
Leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are not new, but the effect of two linked to Samsung and SK hynix is exacerbating volatility not seen elsewhere.
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Foreign investors stay net sellers of Korean assets for fifth straight month despite stock rally
Bank of Korea data showed foreign investors extended net selling in June as AI investment concerns and portfolio rebalancing outweighed a tech-driven market surge, while WGBI inclusion supported bond inflows.
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Sell-side sidecar triggered on Kosdaq after 5% plunge
A sell-side sidecar halted program sell orders on the Kosdaq for five minutes Tuesday after the index dropped 5 percent and futures sank more than 6 percent.
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Kospi opens lower, tracking Wall Street losses amid Middle East tensions
Stocks opened lower after Wall Street losses as Middle East tensions and fresh weakness in major tech shares pressured investor sentiment.