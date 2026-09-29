Kosdaq to operate under two-tier system next year in bid to reinvigorate secondary bourse

Read more
-
Kospi falls for second day as oil surge revives inflation fears
Seoul stocks slipped as foreign selling, higher crude prices and rising U.S. Treasury yields weakened investor appetite.
-
Do good or make money? Impact investing asks, 'Why not both?'
Korea is seeing a dramatic rise in funding for startups that tackle societal challenges while still delivering competitive returns.
-
Kospi opens lower as rising oil prices fuel inflation concerns, lift Treasury yields
The Kospi fell 45.33 points, or 0.66 percent, to 6,844.11 at the opening bell.
-
Business sentiment falls in September due to rising costs: BOK
The Composite Business Sentiment Index for all industries stood at 99.1 in September, down 0.5 points from the previous month. A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.