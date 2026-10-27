Kori reactors cleared to run another decade after 40 years in service

South Korea's nuclear watchdog approved 10-year operating extensions for Kori units 3 and 4, allowing them to run until 2034 and 2035.

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(부산=뉴스1) 윤일지 기자 = 원자력안전위원회가 설계수명이 만료된 고리 원자력발전소 3·4호기의 계속운전을 허가했다. 원안위는 27일 제17회 회의를 열고 '고리 원자력발전소 3·4호기 계속운전 허가안'을 심의·의결했다. 사진은 이날 부산 기장군 고리 3(오른쪽)·4호기 모습. 2026.10.27/뉴스1
Nuclear power plants Kori-3, right, and Kori-4 reactors are seen in Gijang County, Busan, on Oct. 27.

The country's nuclear watchdog decided Tuesday to extend the operational life of two nuclear reactors on the country's southeastern coast by 10 more years.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) approved the extension four years after Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the state-run power operator, asked the agency to review the restart of Kori units 3 and 4.

The two pressurized water reactors, with a gross capacity of 1,025 megawatts, stopped generating power after 40 years of commercial use that began in 1985 and 1986, respectively. The country's nuclear watchdog approved a 10-year extension for the Kori-2 light-water reactor last year.

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The decision also followed the commission's approval earlier this month of the accident management program for the two nuclear reactors — a document that outlines preparations, including strategies to maintain safe conditions, prevent accidents and mitigate fallout if a nuclear accident occurs.

Accordingly, Kori-3 will operate until September 2034, and Kori-4 will run until August 2035.


Yonhap

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