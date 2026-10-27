Kori reactors cleared to run another decade after 40 years in service

Read more
-
Korea's economy posts surprise 1% growth in Q3 propelled by semiconductor exports
The country's economy expanded 1 percent in the third quarter, putting annual growth above the central bank’s forecast despite weak consumer spending.
-
IDB economist backs Korea’s Future Fund to weather AI boom volatility
Laura Alfaro, the Inter-American Development Bank's chief economist, said Korea’s proposed Future Fund could help cushion the economy against volatility in the global AI cycle.
-
Tax revenue estimates, income off by more than 50 trillion won between 2021 and 2025, audit finds
The drastic discrepancy was attributed to the use of past corporate statistics and a failure to properly reflect legal revisions.
-
Korea nears $40,000 GNI milestone
Korea’s per capita gross national income is almost certain to reach $40,000 in 2026, the finance ministry said, citing strong exports, investment and third-quarter growth.