Kori reactors cleared to run another decade after 40 years in service

Nuclear power plants Kori-3, right, and Kori-4 reactors are seen in Gijang County, Busan, on Oct. 27. NEWS1

South Korea's nuclear watchdog approved 10-year operating extensions for Kori units 3 and 4, allowing them to run until 2034 and 2035.

The country's nuclear watchdog decided Tuesday to extend the operational life of two nuclear reactors on the country's southeastern coast by 10 more years.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) approved the extension four years after Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the state-run power operator, asked the agency to review the restart of Kori units 3 and 4.

The two pressurized water reactors, with a gross capacity of 1,025 megawatts, stopped generating power after 40 years of commercial use that began in 1985 and 1986, respectively. The country's nuclear watchdog approved a 10-year extension for the Kori-2 light-water reactor last year.

The decision also followed the commission's approval earlier this month of the accident management program for the two nuclear reactors — a document that outlines preparations, including strategies to maintain safe conditions, prevent accidents and mitigate fallout if a nuclear accident occurs.

Accordingly, Kori-3 will operate until September 2034, and Kori-4 will run until August 2035.





Yonhap