Korea's three biggest department stores see record foreign sales for first half of year

Read more
-
DP weighs building new nuclear plants to power AI, chip ambitions
Korea’s ruling party is considering adding nuclear options to support its flagship semiconductor, data center and physical AI projects given the longer timeline required for renewables.
-
Gov't cracks down on hotels that overcharge following price spikes during K-pop events
Starting Tuesday, hotels and other lodging businesses face suspensions for failing to post room rates or charging more than listed prices during concerts and festivals.
-
Homeplus goes dark: Retailer temporarily shutters every store as cash runs out
A week before a make-or-break court deadline, Homeplus halts operations nationwide after its top creditor refused emergency funding.
-
Korea's central bank says chip boom is far from over
The Bank of Korea says AI-driven semiconductor demand is still outpacing supply, keeping the upcycle on track through next year.