Korea's stock markets to open an hour later on Nov. 19 due to college entrance exam

High school seniors study in a classroom at Yangwoon High School in Haeundae District, Busan, on Aug. 11, 100 days before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

On Nov. 19, trading on the Kospi and Kosdaq will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., and the aftermarket trading session will begin at 5 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Korea’s stock markets will start trading an hour later than usual on Nov. 19 due to the nationwide college entrance exam, the bourse operator said on Thursday.

Trading on the main Kospi and secondary tech-heavy Kosdaq stock markets will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., the Korea Exchange (KRX) said in a statement.

An aftermarket trading session will also begin at 5 p.m., an hour later than usual, and close at 8 p.m., the KRX said.

More than 551,000 high school seniors and graduates will take the one-day standardized College Scholastic Ability Test, according to the Ministry of Education.





Yonhap