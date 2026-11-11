Korea’s solar drone stays aloft for a week, chasing satellite-like ambitions

The EAV-4, a solar-powered drone designed to operate in the stratosphere, takes off from Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju, in August. KOREA AEROSPACE ADMINISTRATION

EAV-4’s 170-hour stratospheric flight is the world’s second-longest and advances plans for wildfire monitoring and communications relay.

A Korean-developed solar-powered drone has stayed aloft in the stratosphere for more than a week, the second-longest flight on record worldwide.

The solar-powered stratospheric drone, dubbed “EAV-4,” remained airborne for 170 hours and five minutes during a test flight from Aug. 18 to 25, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) on Wednesday.

“Very few aircraft worldwide can operate in the stratosphere because of its thin air and extreme temperatures,” a KASA official said. “This achievement proves that we have mastered the technology needed to sustain stable flight at such altitudes.”

Solar-powered stratospheric drones operate at altitudes of around 20 kilometers (65,616 feet) above Earth, where they harness sunlight through solar cells to power their flight. They take off and land like airplanes but can carry out many of the same tasks as satellites, including surveillance and communications relay. This has earned them the name “high-altitude pseudo-satellites.”

Solar-powered stratospheric drones can operate for extended periods high above the weather systems that affect conventional aircraft and provide continuous, real-time monitoring of natural disasters. They can also serve as airborne communications base stations in remote islands and mountainous areas where telecommunications infrastructure is limited.

KASA also put EAV-4's disaster response capabilities to the test during the flight. The drone detected wildfire ignition points within seconds and tracked how smoke and embers spread. Although the aircraft showed no technical problems and could fly longer, the agency cut the test short because of an approaching typhoon. KASA aims to extend EAV-4's nonstop flight endurance to 100 days.

Photos captured by the EAV-4, a solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle designed to operate in the stratosphere, during an August flight near Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju KOREA AEROSPACE ADMINISTRATION

For all their promise, stratospheric drones have yet to make the leap from experimental technology to commercial reality.

The flight record currently belongs to European aerospace company Airbus, whose Zephyr drone flew nonstop for 64 days.

The state space agency aims to partner with private companies to validate the drone's disaster surveillance, monitoring and communications relay capabilities by 2030.

“This successful long-duration flight marks an important milestone for Korea's aviation technology,” said KASA Administrator Oh Tae-seog. “We will work to ensure that industry, universities and research institutions develop the technology themselves and turn it into tangible benefits for the public.”

KASA also announced plans Wednesday to develop a passenger-carrying hybrid aircraft that can take off and land vertically without a runway. Unlike conventional battery-powered urban air mobility aircraft, the hybrid design uses both an engine and batteries to increase its range and payload capacity.

The technology could eventually support emergency logistics, patient transport and air taxi services between cities and regions. The agency has earmarked 1.09 trillion won ($816 million) to develop aircraft propulsion and related technologies from 2028 to 2032.





BY IM SOUNG-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]