Korea's sixth national supercomputer, Hangang, begins running

Hangang, Korea’s sixth national supercomputer, is installed at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information in Daejeon. KISTI

Hangang delivers 24 times its predecessor’s computing power to accelerate AI-driven research and national projects, such as the K-Moonshot.

Korea launched its sixth national supercomputer, Hangang, on Monday, with 24 times the theoretical computing power of its predecessor to support AI-driven research.

“Hangang is a core foundation that will lead to new scientific discoveries by supporting the convergence of AI and science and technology,” Kim Sung-soo, head of research and development (R&D) policy at the Ministry of Science and ICT, said at the system’s launch ceremony at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (Kisti) in Daejeon.

“We will actively support efforts to solve national challenges, including the K-Moonshot Project, as well as innovative research by industry, academia and research institutes, to raise Korea’s competitiveness in science and technology.”

Hangang has been in a trial run since Kisti began recruiting researchers to use it in September, and it will open officially on Dec. 14.

Supercomputers analyze and process vast amounts of data at very high speed. Korea brought in its first in 1988 and currently runs its fifth, Nurion, which ranked No. 11 in the world when it was introduced in 2018. The national supercomputers have been used for work ranging from crash simulations and engine design for Korean cars to weather forecasting, liquid rocket engine combustion simulations, next-generation battery development and extreme climate research.

Hangang carries 8,496 GPUs, including Nvidia’s GH200, a chip that combines a CPU and a GPU, as well as 9,936 CPUs. Compared to Nurion, it offers 24 times the theoretical computing performance, 10 times the storage and four times the network performance. Its theoretical peak is 614 petaflops, or 614 quadrillion calculations per second, with 205 petabytes of storage.

The ministry expects Hangang to place in or near the top 10 of the Top500 ranking of the world’s supercomputers, which will be released at the SC26 conference in Chicago this month.

Hangang will focus on national strategic R&D, including the government’s K-Moonshot, a nationwide project that aims to double research productivity by 2030 by actively adopting AI in science and research, while tackling 12 national missions required for Korea to achieve a major leap in national competitiveness by 2035. It will also serve as core research infrastructure for universities, government-funded research institutes and corporate technology development.

“We will do our best to run Hangang stably and support its users, drawing on our experience operating supercomputers, so that it can serve as a foundation for ambitious research by researchers in Korea,” Lee Sik, president of Kisti, said.





BY HONG SANG-JI [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



