Korea’s semiconductor boom sends 2026 tax revenue to record high

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Ex-Samsung manager's apology for leaking tech to CXMT highlights tragedy of chip engineers' Chinese dreams
A former Samsung manager convicted of leaking 18-nanometer DRAM technology to China’s CXMT expressed remorse as the case exposes the costs of the chip industry’s high-pay recruitment drive.
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Blackmail, poaching and theft: CXMT's covert campaign to obtain Samsung tech by any means necessary
A former Samsung employee alleges that CXMT executives pressured Korean engineers for trade secrets amid Chinese government demands for advanced DRAM technology.
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Chipmakers' share buybacks, cancellations key to Korea’s rerating, Goldman executive says
Kevin Sneader, the firm's president of Asia Pacific ex-Japan, added that Korea's big question will be whether it can turn strong corporate earnings into more durable shareholder value.
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Card spending jumps more than 7 percent in first half of year
Korea’s daily average credit card spending in the January to June period rose 7.6 percent from last year, while mobile and internet banking surged a whopping 23.9 percent.