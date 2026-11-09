Korea’s petrochemical giants plunge back into red as war-driven windfall fades

Major petrochemical companies swung to a combined third quarter loss as costly naphtha, weaker prices and Chinese oversupply intensified pressure for restructuring.

Korea’s petrochemical industry is bracing for another downturn after a brief profit boost from the Iran war evaporated within a single quarter and companies slipped back into the red in the third quarter.

Four major petrochemical players — Lotte Chemical, LG Chem’s petrochemical division, Hanwha Solutions Chemical Division and Kumho Petrochemical — posted a combined operating loss of 522.5 billion won ($387 million) in the third quarter, according to industry sources on Sunday.

These combined losses jumped by more than 490 billion won from 28.1 billion won a year earlier.

Even Kumho Petrochemical, which had fared better than its rivals on the strength of its specialty chemicals business and absence of naphtha cracking centers (NCC), posted an operating loss of 20.8 billion won. The company slipped into the red on a quarterly basis for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2015, nearly 11 years ago.

Just one quarter earlier, the four companies had earned a combined 962.7 billion won in operating profit. The windfall, however, stemmed from a lag between raw material costs and product prices — not an improvement in industry fundamentals.

When the Strait of Hormuz was blocked earlier this year, prices for petrochemical products such as ethylene surged, and companies profited from naphtha they had purchased at lower prices before the war.

The dynamic flipped in the third quarter. Companies had to use expensive naphtha bought during the war, but petrochemical prices began to level off as tensions in the Middle East eased. The resulting squeeze on profit margins — known as “reverse lagging” — pushed them into the red.

China’s excess production has added to the pressure, as producers struggle to charge enough for their products to cover raw material costs.

S-Oil's plant in Ulsan S-OIL

Naphtha prices more than doubled from the start of the year through early November, but ethylene prices climbed only 73 percent, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

The gap between ethylene and naphtha prices grew from $118 per metric ton in January to $315 in April, only to collapse to $69 by July. By October, the spread had recovered to roughly $170, still short of the $250 to $300 needed to break even, according to industry sources.

Petrochemical companies are racing to reinvent themselves as their survival hangs in the balance.

Lotte Chemical has taken the boldest steps to overhaul its business, most notably through the launch of H&L Advanced, a joint venture with HD Hyundai Chemical, in September.

The company is shifting away from commodity chemicals toward higher-margin specialty products. As part of that push, it opened a compounding plant in Yulchon, Jeonnam-Gwangju, in September. The facility, Korea’s largest, can produce 500,000 metric tons annually by blending raw materials into specialized products.

LG Chem is expanding beyond commodity chemicals into higher-value products such as semiconductor cleaning materials. By contrast, Kumho Petrochemical is increasing its share of premium synthetic rubber for EV tires, while Hanwha Solutions is expanding its production into materials for cable insulation and other applications.

Yet the government’s capacity reduction campaign has yielded mixed results across companies and regions. The plan, which began last year, aims to eliminate 2.7 million to 3.7 million metric tons of annual NCC capacity at industrial complexes in Daesan in South Chungcheong, Yeosu in Jeonnam-Gwangju and Ulsan. To date, the government has approved cuts of 2.49 million metric tons, including 1.1 million in Daesan and 1.39 million in Yeosu.

Yeochun's NCC plant in Jeonnam-Gwangju on July 22 YONHAP

The proposed consolidation of LG Chem’s and GS Caltex’s NCC operations in Yeosu, however, has made little headway. “We remain committed to deciding on the direction of our business restructuring by the end of this year,” LG Chem said during its third quarter earnings call. But talks over equity stakes and management rights have dragged on. The involvement of U.S. energy company Chevron, which holds half of GS Caltex, further complicates the negotiations.

The restructuring effort faces greater obstacles in Ulsan. Korea Petrochemical, SK geo centric and S-Oil are in talks to reduce capacity, but their competing interests have complicated negotiations. S-Oil’s Shaheen Project, a more than 9 trillion won investment with annual ethylene capacity of 1.8 million metric tons, is set to begin commercial operations early next year.

“The government needs to take a more active role in mediating the restructuring process and accelerate progress, including by arranging for the Shaheen Project to shoulder part of the broader costs of the industry overhaul,” said Lee Duck-hwan, professor emeritus of chemistry at Sogang University. “More than a year has passed since the restructuring direction was set. If delays continue, the industry risks being overwhelmed by China’s excess supply.”





BY NA SANG-HYEON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



