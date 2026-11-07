Korea’s pension fund was a market backstop during the tariff shock. Not this time.

An electronic board at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul, shows falling share prices of major companies, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, on Nov. 6. NEWS1

The National Pension Service’s high domestic stock exposure has limited its ability to cushion the Kospi from heavy foreign selling, unlike in 2025 when it was able to blunt financial headwinds.

Korea’s state pension funds — once a powerful counterweight to market turmoil — have offered little cushion to the latest wave of foreign selling that pushed the Kospi below 5,000 on Friday.

The National Pension Service (NPS) typically steps in to buy domestic stocks when prices fall, rebalancing its portfolio toward target levels. But because it has not sufficiently reduced the share of domestic stocks in its holdings, it has struggled to increase its buying in the current downturn, and pension funds have offset only a fraction of foreign selling, critics say.

Shortly after the opening bell on Friday, trading of the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for 20 minutes, as the benchmark index plunged by more than 8 percent. The index dropped 3.55 percent, or 191.22 points, to 5,186.68 as of 11:59 a.m. after dipping as low as 4,911.28. It closed at 5,059.69.

Foreign investors off-loaded a net 262.6 billion won ($193.8 million) in Kospi-listed shares, which far outpaced the 29 billion won in net purchases by pension funds, including the NPS, according to Korea Exchange on Saturday. Pension funds’ net purchases amounted to just 11 percent of foreign investors’ net sales and 57 percent of the 50.8 billion won bought by retail investors.

The disparity has also been evident over the previous five trading sessions, when foreign investors sold a net 9.37 trillion won in stocks. Retail investors bought 4.03 trillion won, equivalent to 43 percent of foreign net sales, while pension funds purchased just 1.41 trillion won.

The latest sell-off has unfolded differently from the U.S. tariff-driven turmoil of March and April 2025, when the Kospi tumbled below 2,500.

The National Pension Service in western Seoul on Oct. 18 NEWS1

Pension funds were far more aggressive buyers during the earlier turmoil. They purchased a net 8.35 trillion won in Kospi-listed stocks from Dec. 4, 2024, the day after martial law was declared, through the U.S. tariff shock in March and April 2025.

Their purchases offset roughly half of foreign investors’ 19.14 trillion won in net selling and were more than quadruple the 1.89 trillion won in net purchases by retail investors.

During the Covid-19 pandemic sell-off in March 2020, pension funds poured a net 3 trillion won into Kospi-listed shares in a single month, compared to less than 300 billion won in January and February combined.

A sharp rise in the NPS’s domestic equity exposure is seen as a key constraint on its ability to buy more stocks during the latest sell-off.

At the end of 2024, domestic equities made up 11.5 percent of the NPS’s portfolio, 3.9 percentage points short of its 15.4 percent target. That allocation rose to 18.1 percent by the end of 2025 and exceeded 20 percent in January. By the end of May, it had surged to 29.4 percent as a stock market rally inflated the value of its investments.

The NPS typically sells domestic stocks to rebalance its portfolio when their share exceeds the upper limit of its strategic asset allocation range.

Screens show the Kospi and share prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Nov. 6. YONHAP

The National Pension Fund Management Committee, however, temporarily waived rebalancing requirements in January for portfolios that breached allocation limits. By May, it had raised the target allocation for Korean stocks from 14.9 percent to 20.8 percent, widened the tolerance band and reduced the daily ceiling on portfolio adjustments.

The measures were intended to prevent a flood of pension fund selling from disrupting a rising market. However, they left the fund with limited flexibility to increase its stock holdings when the market reversed course, analysts say.

Pension funds provided only a thin buffer against the foreign sell-off on Oct. 15, when the Kospi sank 7.57 percent. The NPS’s net buying reached just 35 billion won, compared to more than 3.6 trillion won in net sales by overseas investors.

“Selling domestic stocks during the rally could have tempered the market’s rise and given the pension fund a chance to lock in profits,” said Yun Suk-myung, an honorary research fellow at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs. “It would then have had more flexibility to buy when prices declined. Rebalancing rules are there to prevent market swings from dictating investment decisions. By bending those rules whenever convenient, policymakers have also missed a critical window for structural pension reform.”





BY KIM DA-YOUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



