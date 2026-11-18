Preparations are underway at the Bexco convention center ahead of G-Star 2026, one of the largest game conferences i Korea, on Nov. 16. 강선배

G-STAR 2026, South Korea's largest game exhibition, opens in Busan with more than 1,200 companies from 41 countries, including Krafton, Sega and Hyundai Motor.

G-STAR, Korea's largest game exhibition, kicked off its three-day run on Thursday, bringing together game developers, content creators and fans from around the world in Busan, the event's organizer said.

More than 1,200 companies from 41 countries are participating in the event, which runs through Saturday at the BEXCO convention center, the organizer added.

Among major game publishers, Krafton is showcasing its flagship and new titles, including PUBG: Battlegrounds, TARAE: The Unbound and Age Twisters.

Japan's Sega Corp. is presenting the highly anticipated Total War: Warhammer 40,000 at the trade show, along with other titles, including Crazy Taxi, a driving action game.

Auto giant Hyundai Motor will host the final round of the Hyundai N Virtual Cup 2026, one of the country's largest sim racing esports championships, played on Gran Turismo 7.

Presentations by creators, game developers and executives from game companies will also be held on the main stage from Thursday through Friday, the organizer added.





Yonhap