Korea’s June current account surplus hits another record on chip exports

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Wedding costs peak in April at nearly $16,000, consumer report finds
The report found that more couples are opting out of studio photography as peak-season costs can be 3.25 million won ($2,300) higher.
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Foreign visitors add 0.15 percentage points to growth from 2022 to 2025, but spend less per head
A Bank of Korea report said a decline in the number of Chinese tourists and an increase in cruise visitors led to shorter stays and lower spending.
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Gov't sets 2027 minimum wage at 10,700 won per hour
The hourly minimum wage will rise 3.7 percent to 10,700 won next year after the Labor Ministry rejected objections from unions and small business groups.
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Financial regulator pushes back against Bloomberg column claim that Korea 'uninvestable'
The Financial Services Commission said that figures cited in the opinion piece by Shuli Ren were drastically different from its own data.