Korea’s June current account surplus hits another record on chip exports

Shipping containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on July 24. NEWS1

Bank of Korea data showed June’s current account surplus climbed to a record $49.73 billion as semiconductor and IT exports surged to new highs.

Korea's current account surplus continued its all-time high record-breaking streak in June, driven by strong exports of semiconductors, central bank data showed Thursday.

The surplus totaled $49.73 billion in June, up from the previous record of $38.61 billion in May, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the largest monthly current account surplus ever and followed up on unprecedented performance for the second consecutive month.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the figure surged from $13.97 billion.

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, making June the 38th consecutive month the balance has been in the black.

In 2025, the country posted its largest annual surplus on record at $123.05 billion, exceeding the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015.

The goods account posted a surplus of $47.89 billion in June, marking the largest monthly record, as exports surged 84.5 percent on-year to $112.37 billion, surpassing $100 billion for the first time. Imports went up 38.6 percent to about $64.48 billion.

Exports of information technology products skyrocketed 160.4 percent from a year earlier, including a 196.9 percent surge in chip shipments and a 282.7 percent rise in computer peripherals.

The services account recorded a deficit of $1.29 billion in June, widening the loss from the previous month's $1.09 billion on increasing intellectual property-related payments.

The primary income account, which includes wages of foreign workers, as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, posted a surplus of $3.27 billion on increased dividend income.





Yonhap



