Korea's ICT exports mark record high on sustained AI investments

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Seoul’s data center vacancy rate is Asia’s second-lowest after Malaysia’s Johor Bahru
A Cushman & Wakefield executive said Seoul’s low 1.1 percent data center vacancy rate is pushing AI infrastructure investment toward regional cities with available power.
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The chip boom and a currency paradox: How a stronger won may soften Samsung, SK hynix earnings
A surge in semiconductor exports has strengthened the won, cutting into earnings forecasts for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
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SK chief Chey warns AI needs real returns, sustainability
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won says AI investment must generate sustainable profits, as the group expands its Ulsan data center project with AWS.
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AI can make movies cheaper. Getting audiences to watch is another matter.
As the film industry grapples with the evolving technological influence of AI, the government is attempting to balance support for tech with protections for studios.