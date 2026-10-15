Korea's household loan growth slows to seven-month low in September

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Korea's fiscal balance continues to improve through August: Budget Ministry
Strong corporate earnings, higher incomes and more home transactions lifted tax revenue through August, narrowing Korea’s managed fiscal deficit.
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BOK's Shin highlights need to curb inflation amid chip boom, Middle East conflict
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song cited the need to “get inflation down,” and added that getting monetary policy right was “absolutely key” ahead of next week’s rate meeting.
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39 booked in illegal housing subscription account trading
Police rounded up 39 people accused of illegally buying and reselling housing subscription accounts to profit from apartment purchase rights.
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Joining means 'survival': Nearly half of Korea's exports lose ground in Pacific trade pact markets, report warns
47.7 percent of Korea’s manufactured export products became less competitive in Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership markets as Seoul’s membership bid remains stalled.