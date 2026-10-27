Korea's GDP expands 1% in Q3 on strong exports, investment: BOK

Read more
-
No escaping the power of interest rates
The Bank of Korea's caution on fiscal discipline highlights the risks of turning temporary semiconductor-driven revenue into permanent spending.
-
AI boom that has sent economy soaring on chip supercycle has worsened job prospects for youth
The prevalence of AI along with a rigid labor market has pushed more young people into the secondary job market, where they struggle to break out.
-
K-beauty, chips push Korean SME exports to Q3 record
Korean small businesses posted a record $33.4 billion in third quarter exports as cosmetics and semiconductor demand surged, with the United States overtaking China as their top market.
-
Lee acknowledges farmers' and fishers' concerns over CPTPP membership, vows to prevent damage
The president earlier ordered the government not to apply for Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) membership this year, pledging to consult farmers and fishers opposed to joining the trade bloc.