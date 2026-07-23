Korea's GDP expands 0.6% in Q2 on robust exports

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USTR says 'final' forced labor tariff action to be released as soon as Thursday
The U.S. trade chief said final Section 301 action affecting 60 trading partners could come as soon as Thursday, with Korea bracing for possible new tariffs.
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Blue House braces for U.S. tariff decision as deadline approaches
Seoul is closely monitoring Washington ahead of a key tariff deadline as uncertainty grows over whether a previously negotiated 15 percent cap will remain in place.
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Producer prices remain unchanged in June amid eased Middle East tensions
Lower oil prices offset gains in electronics and services, leaving producer prices flat in June while keeping pressure on future consumer inflation.
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Korea rushes to stockpile oil reserves as twin crises threaten global energy and grain supplies
Escalating threats in the Red Sea and Black Sea are raising risks to both global energy and food supplies, with economists warning of stagflation.