Operating profit in the third quarter sank as sales overseas couldn’t overcome soaring raw material and ingredient prices and the exchange rate effect.

Despite the global popularity of K-food, Korea's major food companies are seeing their profits shrink even as sales continue to grow, with strong overseas demand failing to balance out rising costs and sluggish domestic consumption.

Most of Korea's eight major food companies — CJ CheilJedang, Lotte Wellfood, Daesang, Otoki, Nongshim, Orion, Pulmuone and Samyang Foods — reported higher revenue in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, but their operating profits declined, according to regulatory filings with the Financial Supervisory Service on Nov. 17.

The eight companies posted average third quarter revenue of 1.39 trillion won ($1.04 billion), up an average of 7.35 percent from a year earlier. Operating profits, however, told a different story.

Daesang's operating profit fell 12.9 percent to 41.3 billion won, Otoki's dropped 34.5 percent to 36.3 billion won, Nongshim's declined 8.6 percent to 49.7 billion won and Pulmuone's plunged 89.6 percent to 4 billion won. Despite continued growth in revenue, the companies are taking home less profit.

Weak domestic operations are the main culprit behind the deteriorating profitability. Even Orion, whose third quarter operating profit rose 9.4 percent on year to 150.9 billion won thanks to strong overseas sales, saw its domestic operating profit fall 4.3 percent to 40.3 billion won.

Nongshim, which reported a decline in overall operating profit for the quarter, saw overseas revenue jump 37.9 percent, far outpacing its overall revenue growth of 6.7 percent. Daesang and Pulmuone also recorded overseas revenue growth of 35.2 percent and 19.8 percent, respectively, compared with overall revenue increases of just 3 percent each.

The weakness in domestic operations stems from a combination of factors, including soaring raw material and ingredient prices, rising logistics and promotional expenses and sluggish domestic consumption.

The average international price of palm oil — a key ingredient in instant noodles, snacks and processed foods — rose 12.6 percent from $1,043 per ton last year to $1,174 per ton in the first nine months of this year, based on prices on the Malaysian futures exchange.

Snacks are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on April 14. NEWS1

International raw sugar prices surged 22.9 percent in the third quarter, the largest quarterly increase on record. Wheat prices also jumped 41 percent from a year earlier during the same period — the most in three years. A sharp rise in the dollar-won exchange rate during the first half of the year further increased the cost of imported ingredients for food manufacturers.

Despite mounting cost pressures, food companies have struggled to pass those increases on to consumers through higher product prices, which has left them to absorb the financial burden.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Finance and Economy even summoned executives from major food companies and publicly urged them to “absorb as much of the rising costs as possible and refrain from raising prices” in an effort to curb food inflation and ease the financial burden on consumers.

Regulators, including the Fair Trade Commission and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, have also maintained strict oversight of food prices, triggering concerns within the industry that a business model in which overseas earnings are used to offset losses in the domestic market is becoming entrenched.

Experts say food companies need to improve their internal operations and restructure their product portfolios. They also recommend expanding into higher-margin, value-added products and taking proactive steps to adapt to regulatory changes.

Companies may face additional cost pressures unless they overhaul their ingredient supply chains and production processes to comply with tightening food labeling and safety standards. These include the full labeling requirement for genetically modified organisms, which takes effect at the end of next month and requires labeling based on ingredients used, as well as ongoing discussions over regulations aimed at reducing sugar content.

"Costs are continuing to rise not only for raw materials and ingredients but also for labor, electricity, packaging and logistics, yet price controls in Korea are so strict that some products still sell for the same price as they did 10 years ago," a food industry source said. "Regulations and penalty bills keep piling up, and I worry how much longer we can keep going by robbing Peter to pay Paul."





BY CHOI HYUN-JU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]