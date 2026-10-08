Korea's first GLP-1 obesity drug wins approval with less weight loss but fewer side effects

Hanmi Pharmaceutical plans to launch its locally made weekly injection this month, aiming to compete on lower costs and stable supply.

Korea’s first domestically developed glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) obesity drug has cleared regulatory hurdles and is expected to hit the market as early as the end of this month.

Although manufacturer Hanmi Pharmaceutical’s new drug has shown less weight loss than market leaders Wegovy and Mounjaro, it had relatively lower rates of side effects such as nausea and vomiting.

The drugmaker has also signaled plans to set the obesity drug’s price at a level that would ease the burden on patients requiring long-term treatment, making price competitiveness a key factor in whether the drug gains a foothold in the market.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved Hanmi Pharmaceutical’s Eppe Auto Injector, whose active ingredient is efpeglenatide, as the 45th new drug developed in Korea.

The weekly injection is used alongside diet and exercise for chronic weight management in obese or overweight adults who do not have diabetes. It is intended for patients with obesity and a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher or overweight patients with a BMI of at least 27 but less than 30 who have at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease.

A total of 448 Koreans participated in the final Phase 3 clinical trial. Their average age was 43, their average weight was 89 kilograms (196 pounds), and their average BMI was 32.

After 40 weeks of treatment, patients receiving efpeglenatide lost an average of 9.02 percent of their initial body weight, compared to 0.89 percent for the placebo group.

In the efpeglenatide group, 75.1 percent of patients lost at least 5 percent of their body weight, compared to 13.5 percent in the placebo group.

The full clinical trial lasted 64 weeks, with the weight loss observed through week 40 tending to persist through week 64. However, the final average weight loss rate at week 64 was not disclosed.

The amount of weight loss was relatively modest compared to results from global clinical trials of other obesity drugs.

An injection-style obesity drug is being used GETTY IMAGES BANK

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, produced an average weight loss of 14.9 percent in a 68-week clinical trial, while tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro, produced weight loss of up to 20.9 percent, depending on the dosage, in a 72-week trial. The efficacy of the drugs cannot be determined from those figures alone, however, because the trials differed in duration, participants and design.

Efpeglenatide treatment begins at 2 milligrams, and the dose is gradually increased to 4 milligrams, 6 milligrams and 8 milligrams over 12 weeks before patients move to a maintenance dose of 10 milligrams once a week.

Side effects identified in the efpeglenatide clinical trial were primarily gastrointestinal. Diarrhea occurred in 17.6 percent of patients, nausea in 16.6 percent, indigestion in 15.6 percent, constipation in 14.6 percent and vomiting in 11.6 percent.

Those numbers were lower than with Wegovy and generally lower than or similar to those of Mounjaro.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical initially developed efpeglenatide itself before licensing it to Sanofi in 2015. Global development proceeded at the time with the drug intended as a diabetes treatment, but Hanmi resumed development after Sanofi returned the rights in 2020. Hanmi subsequently shifted its focus to developing the drug as an obesity treatment and conducted clinical trials in Korea.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical plans to manufacture efpeglenatide at a domestic plant. Its ability to be produced in Korea, unlike imported products, is seen as an advantage for supply stability, with less risk of the shortages experienced with Wegovy and Mounjaro.

“We are preparing to supply the product to the market as early as the end of this month,” a Hanmi Pharmaceutical spokesperson said. “The price has not yet been finalized, but we plan to set it at a level that can ease the burden on patients who require long-term treatment and lower the barrier to accessing obesity drugs.”





BY RHEE ESTHER [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



