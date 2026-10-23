Korea's first GLP-1 obesity drug Eppe set for Oct. 29 rollout

Hanmi Pharmaceutical’s Eppe will be prescribed at select medical institutions, offering a lower-cost domestic option for long-term weight management.

Eppe, Korea’s first domestically developed glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) obesity drug, will become available by prescription at some medical institutions starting next Thursday.

Likening the drug to “the fruit of innovation and a new option for obesity treatment,” Hanmi Pharmaceutical CEO Hwang Sang-youn announced the expected prescription date as “the 29th” during a symposium held in central Seoul on Thursday.

Eppe acts on GLP-1 receptors in the central nervous system and gastrointestinal tract to suppress appetite, slow gastric emptying and prolong feelings of fullness, according to the manufacturer.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the drug on Oct. 7 as an adjunct medication to a reduced-calorie diet and exercise for long-term weight management in adults with obesity or excess weight who do not have diabetes. The approved doses are 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 milligrams.

Those who received weekly injections of Eppe lost an average of about 10 percent of their body weight after 40 weeks, Hanmi Pharmaceutical said at Thursday’s event.

The supply price for the first month's treatment is reportedly around 130,000 won ($98). By comparison, a four-week supply of Mounjaro at its lowest dose costs approximately 270,000 won, while Wegovy costs in the 200,000 won range.

Eppe has a price advantage over the market leaders, but its reported weight-loss results fall short of those of its competitors. Wegovy has demonstrated an average weight reduction of 14.9 percent over 68 weeks, while Mounjaro has achieved reductions of up to 20.9 percent over 72 weeks.

However, experts caution against direct comparisons, as differences in clinical trial designs make it difficult to determine which drug is more effective.





BY CHOI EUN-KYUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]