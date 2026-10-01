Korea's FA-50 looks to punch above its weight as it challenges U.S.'s F-16 for Mexico contract

The KAI’s light fighter is among four contenders to replace Mexico's aging F-5 fleet, with both cost and U.S. political considerations shaping the race.

The FA-50, a Korean light combat aircraft developed from a jet trainer, is competing against Lockheed Martin's F-16, a front line fighter with nearly twice the Korean jet's maximum takeoff weight, for a fighter contract in Mexico.

On paper, Korea's offer is slower, lighter and a class below its U.S. rival, but diplomatic tension between the United States and Mexico coupled with Korea's price competitiveness could boost its appeal.

The FA-50 light combat aircraft, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), is one of four candidates in the Mexican Air Force's plan to buy 12 new fighters by 2028, a deal that defense industry analysts estimate would exceed $1.2 billion. Its competitors include Lockheed Martin's F-16 Block 70/72, Saab's Gripen E/F and Leonardo's M-346FA.

The Korean bid gained political weight last week when President Lee Jae Myung promoted the FA-50 during the first state visit to Mexico by a Korean president in 16 years.

“The FA-50 and the F-16 are in different weight classes,” a KAI spokesperson admitted, adding that the FA-50 “usually competes with the M-346.”

From Tulum to the National Palace

Mexican Air Force commander Gen. Román Carmona Landa said at the Tulum Air Show in April that the service wants an aircraft for air defense, reconnaissance and ground attack. The new jets would replace the Northrop F-5E/F Tiger II fleet that Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) bought in 1982.

Mexico has not sent a formal proposal to Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) as of Wednesday, according to the state-run defense procurement agency. Sedena's proposed total 2027 budget has an 8.8 percent increase in nominal terms this year, to 185.7 billion pesos ($10.3 billion), with funding for defending national territory and sovereignty up 32.3 percent. That raises the possibility that Mexico can afford the purchase, though the secretariat has not announced a budget for the jets.

Seoul took the bid to the presidential palace on Sept. 24. In an interview with Mexican daily El Universal, Lee said that in a possible modernization of the Mexican Air Force's combat fleet, “Korea's FA-50, given its capabilities and cost competitiveness, could lay the foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Among the 17 agreements signed at the summit was a memorandum of understanding between the KAI, Posco International and Mexico's aerospace industry federation on FA-50 maintenance and a local supplier base. The two sides also agreed to review local production of KAI aircraft. None of the agreements commit Mexico to a purchase.

“Our package deal approach, such as technology transfer, local production when needed or granting maintenance rights, appears to have appealed strongly at the summit,” said Choi Gi-il, a professor of military studies at Sangji University.

For Mexico, the agreements may be as much about industry as aircraft. Mexico has more than 380 aerospace companies across 19 states, and its aerospace exports topped $10 billion in 2024.

Mun Nam-kwon, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said Mexico's main aim was likely to bring Korean companies into that local ecosystem, where they could expand production and exports to the United States.

A FA-50 fighter drops a bomb on Aug. 31, 2023. YONHAP

Heavyweights and lightweights

Gen. Carmona named the F-16, Saab's Gripen E/F, the FA-50 and Leonardo's M-346FA all as options. The first two are front line multirole fighters, and the latter two are light combat aircraft derived from jet trainers. Peru ordered 12 F-16 Block 70s in April after reversing an earlier selection of the Gripen.

The F-16 is faster and heavier, and its engine is more powerful. The FA-50 has a top speed of Mach 1.5 (1,150 miles per hour) and a maximum takeoff weight of 26,929 pounds, according to the KAI. By comparison, Lockheed Martin lists the F-16 Block 70/72 at 1,500 miles per hour and 48,000 pounds.

The gap in sensors has narrowed. The FA-50PL, the 36-jet batch in Poland's 2022 order for 48 aircraft, will add an active electronically scanned array radar, the same type of radar as the F-16's. Poland said this April that Washington had approved the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile for the FA-50PL.

Prof. Choi said Mexico appears to have judged that the FA-50's “armament and flight capability” can cover its needs. “What matters is why the country wants fighters and where it will use them,” said a defense industry adviser who asked not to be named.

FA-50 vs. F-16 Block 70/72

Price comparisons depend on what each package covers. Washington approved a possible sale of 12 F-16 Block 70s to Peru in September 2025 at an estimated cost of $3.42 billion, including missiles, training and logistics. Reported figures have varied since, as Lima has not fully disclosed its April contract and plans a second squadron. Malaysia's 2023 order for 18 FA-50 Block 20s, with local assembly, was valued at $920 million.

Choi put the FA-50's export price at “about 38 billion won ($28 million) per unit, and up to 45 billion won including weapons and other options.”

"Considering equipment compatibility and the ease of maintenance, parts supply and training that comes with geographic proximity, the F-16 has advantages as a main fighter," said Kim You-cheer, an assistant professor at Duksung Women's University. "For limited missions such as airspace surveillance, close air support and maritime patrol, operating a mix with light fighters such as the FA-50 could be an alternative."

Both jets face delivery delays. Poland's FA-50PL deliveries slipped by about two years to mid-2027 through early 2029 partly due to integrating U.S. avionics and weapons.

Bulgaria's second batch of eight F-16 Block 70s was pushed back from the end of 2027 to the second quarter of 2030, which Lockheed Martin attributed to production difficulties. The KAI spokesperson said F-16 orders now take “five, six, seven years or more” to fill. Peru expects its first jets in 2029, three years after signing.

Peru's F-16 LOCKHEED MARTIN

The Washington factor

Because the FA-50's key components are U.S.-made, the KAI needs Washington's approval to export it to Mexico. The FA-50 flies on a GE Aerospace F404 engine, and its new radar and missiles are U.S.-made and subject to U.S. export controls.

“[The United States] has never opposed [a sale] to push its own fighter,” the KAI spokesperson said. “In the end, an American engine goes in, so the U.S. has nothing to lose.”

Washington has pressed for the F-16 before. When Peru's interim president delayed the signing, U.S. Ambassador Bernie Navarro warned on X that he would “use every available tool” against those who “deal with the U.S. in bad faith.”

Mexico's own ties with Washington are strained. The United States declined on July 1 to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in its current form, moving it into annual reviews, and a fourth negotiating round over U.S. tariffs was scheduled to end on Tuesday. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said Mexico is considering buying more U.S. goods to narrow a trade surplus that reached $102.6 billion in the first half of 2026.

“All of Mexico's diplomatic capacity is concentrated on revising the USMCA with the United States,” Prof. Mun said. “What Mexico has consistently treated as important is diversification.”

"The so-called weaponization of tariffs is being carried out against every country in the world, and it is an agenda closely tied to the foreign policy line of the MAGA [Make America Great Again] camp, so tariff adjustments are likely to be used as cards in various forms," said Prof. Kim. "For Mexico, too, a fighter purchase decision could serve as easy leverage in trade, alongside its practical security needs, so there is a fairly high chance it would accept that to some extent."

The adviser argued the politics cut against the F-16. Mexico “faces practically no external threat,” he said, so there is “no reason” to choose a jet that costs “more than twice as much per unit and more than three times as much to operate,” especially with relations with U.S. President Donald Trump strained.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pose after their joint press appearance at the Mexican presidential palace on Sept. 24 following their bilateral summit. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Others urge caution. “Once [a country] is locked in with the U.S., it's not a market that can be switched easily, because of logistics and operational support,” said Jang Won-joon, a professor in Jeonbuk National University's defense industry program. “To say we have an edge over the F-16 when we've barely entered with an MOU is getting too far ahead.”

Seoul has its own balance to strike. Lee's trip also included a summit with Trump that put security negotiations back on track.

“Both are middle powers, and both have relationships built around the United States,” Mun said. “Ties with the United States are important for us and absolute for Mexico.”

He said the contract would come down to more than price. “Looking at it simply in terms of price competitiveness from Korea's side is a bit one-dimensional,” Mun said. “It will be selected as the outcome of overall diplomacy.”

“It's hard to be optimistic too early, but there is no need to be so negative that we think it won't happen,” Choi said.

The Mexican defense secretariat has not said when it will select an aircraft.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]







