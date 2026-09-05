Korea's exports top $700 billion on chips, beating last year's record

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Chinese-made robots steal the show at IFA 2026
With IFA expanding its showcase of emerging technologies such as AI and robotics, Chinese-made robots fist-bumped guests, danced, boxed and performed household chores throughout the exhibition hall.
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Industry minister urges U.S. to ease tariffs on steel mill equipment
The minister made the remarks before attending a groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel (HPLS), which will supply automotive steel to global automakers' production facilities in the southern United States and Mexico.
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Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics win combined 11 awards at IFA 2026
Samsung Electronics won four innovation awards at the annual tech show, and LG Electronics won seven product awards, including best brand.
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Major appliance makers are thinking smaller, not bigger
Since major appliances have an average replacement cycle of 10 years, leaving little room for new demand, companies are turning to smaller devices that consumers replace more frequently or more niche products.