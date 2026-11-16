Containers bound for export are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. NEWS1

Korea's surpluses have led to trade deficits with its partners, including Turkey and India, which have used their dissatisfaction as a reason to pressure the country on related matters.

Korea’s export boom is drawing pushback from its trading partners, as Turkey and India press the country over their trade deficits with Korea, which have widened since their trade deals took effect.

Other countries’ dissatisfaction is becoming a new trade challenge for Korea, just as it approaches a long-sought milestone: $1 trillion in annual exports. In other words, the boom carries a paradox: Korea’s surpluses have translated into deficits for its partners, who then use them as grounds to press it on trade-related matters.

Seoul could become a direct target of the ongoing global debate on trade imbalances, and critics argue that it needs to rethink its growth strategy, which has long centered only on increasing export volumes.

YOO YOUNG-RAE

“Our two countries will resolve challenges — such as the trade imbalance, import restrictions and customs clearance delays — one by one, and work together so that companies from both sides can operate in a more stable environment,” President Lee Jae Myung said after a summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Blue House on Nov. 3.

A trade imbalance refers to a wide gap between a country’s exports to and imports from a partner. As Korea sells far more to Turkey than it buys, Lee in effect vowed to ease that discrepancy.

His promise reflects Turkey’s growing frustration with its trade deficit with Korea. Seoul’s trade surplus with Ankara reached $7.5 billion last year, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA). The figure is up 94 percent from $3.9 billion in 2012, the year before the two countries’ FTA took effect.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a joint press announcement at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. JOINT PRESS CORPS

For Korea, the numbers mark an export success. But for Turkey, which signed the FTA expecting mutual gains, they give grounds to complain that the deal has tilted in Korea’s favor.

“I understand that the Turkish side recently complained about the trade deficit that has grown over the years and even raised the possibility of scrapping the FTA,” a government official who requested anonymity said.

Korea’s other trade partners are reportedly sharing Turkey’s response.

To address the complaints, Kwon Hye-jin, the deputy minister for trade negotiations at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, went as far as skipping the parliamentary audit on government bodies to make an urgent trip to Ankara on Oct. 22.

“The Turkish side has continued to raise strong complaints about its trade deficit, so an urgent response is needed,” Kwon wrote in a statement submitted to the National Assembly to explain her absence.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. BLUE HOUSE

The two countries also used the summit on Nov. 3 to elevate their FTA joint committee from the director-general level to the ministerial level — a step aimed at resolving the imbalance.

Similarly, India has complained about its widening deficit with Korea. Korea’s surplus with India reached $12.8 billion last year, more than three times the $3.9 billion recorded in 2009, the year before the two countries’ comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) took effect.

Seoul and New Delhi resumed talks to upgrade their CEPA, which had stalled for about two years, after Lee’s state visit in April.

“Both sides acknowledged India’s bilateral trade deficit, which has risen significantly since the […] CEPA came into force in 2010, and agreed to address the issue within the overall […] CEPA framework,” India’s ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement after a round of talks in May.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, holds talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta on Oct. 31. The two reviewed progress on projects agreed during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to India in April. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The line suggests that the imbalance could become a key point of contention in future trade talks.

The United States is a prime example of a country that uses trade deficits to apply pressure on its partners. Korea’s surplus with the United States reached $102.3 billion from January through October, passing $100 billion for the first time. The milestone has raised concerns that Washington will escalate pressure on Seoul.

“The surplus with the United States topping $100 billion will weigh heavily on Korea,” Heo Yoon, a professor at Sogang University’s Graduate School of International Studies, said. “The United States will apply tariff pressure or demand that Korean companies invest in U.S. production facilities even more intensely from now on.”

Korea also runs large surpluses with the European Union and Vietnam.

As a result, Seoul cannot simply celebrate the export boom, especially since there is no easy way to narrow the imbalance with each partner.

Buying more farm, fishery and consumer goods from partners can only go so far in offsetting the huge surpluses that Korea earns from high-value-added exports such as semiconductors. And investing more abroad — by building production facilities in partner countries, for example — could rouse public concerns regarding a weaker manufacturing base at home and jobs moving overseas.

Shipping containers and vehicles await export at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. NEWS1

“We are wrestling with how to resolve the trade imbalance, but a clear answer is hard to find,” another government official said. “We need to take a thorough look at ways to expand mutual benefits with our trading partners.”

Chang Sang-sik, the head of KITA’s Institute for International Trade, sees Korea getting caught up in the world’s wariness of China.

“As China has stepped up its push of low-priced exports, countries around the world have grown wary of it; they are holding Korea, with its surging trade surplus, in check as well,” Chang said. “Since Korean companies cannot easily adjust export volumes on their own, the government needs to manage the trade environment country by country.”

“Rather than focusing only on expanding exports of goods, Korea should strategically build production bases overseas and increase service exports, including intellectual property royalties,” Chang continued. “The export strategy needs to be diversified through approaches such as ‘integrated exports’ that combine technology, goods, services and maintenance.”





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]