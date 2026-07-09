Korea's digital industry expands 9.3% in 2024

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SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won to attend SK hynix ADR Nasdaq listing ceremony
The Korean chip giant plans to issue up to 17.79 million new shares, equivalent to about 2.5 percent of its outstanding shares, and raise approximately 43 trillion won ($28 billion).
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SK hynix eyes second-largest foreign listing in U.S. history with $24.5B ADR offering
Topping seven times the shares on offer, SK hynix's ADR listing will test whether the AI memory cycle has more runway.
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Chip stocks stumble: Has AI peaked, or is Big Tech hogging the gains?
Banks are split on whether the recent drop in semiconductor shares signals a pause in the AI rally or a buying opportunity ahead of Big Tech earnings.
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DP pressures MBK, Meritz to provide 100 billion won in emergency funds as Homeplus faces liquidation
In response, MBK Partners reportedly requested a 200 billion won loan agreement while Meritz Financial Group insisted that legal reviews and board approval were prerequisites for the funds' release.