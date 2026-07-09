Korea's digital industry expands 9.3% in 2024

An opening ceremony for the 2024 Busan ICT Job Fair is held at Bexco in Haeundae District, Busan, on Nov. 20, 2025. SONG BONG-GEUN

Korea’s digital industry grew 9.3 percent in 2024 to 1.4 quadrillion won as global AI investment and ICT exports lifted sales and digital adoption.

Korea's digital industry expanded 9.3 percent in 2024 from a year earlier, amid growing global investments in AI, government data showed Wednesday.

Sales of the country's digital industry came to 1.4 quadrillion won ($918 billion) in 2024, accounting for 15.2 percent of the country's total industrial output for the year, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry noted that the tally represented more than half of that of the conventional manufacturing sector, which posted sales of 2.6 quadrillion won in the same year.

GoogleAdmanager-KJD

The rise was attributed to increased global investments in AI and growing ICT exports, including those from semiconductors, the ministry explained.

Korea's digital maturity, which gauges the level of digital technology adoption and innovation at organizations, was 75.4 percent in 2024, up 10.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

From 2022 to 2024, the data showed that 52 percent of digital companies adopted cloud computing technology, while 43.5 percent harnessed AI technologies, and 29.1 percent adopted big data.

"The government will implement relevant policy measures in line with these changes to ensure that no member of our society is left behind, as we expect such a trend to accelerate with the AI transition," the Science Ministry said.





Yonhap