Korea's Danuri orbiter successfully films moon collision of SpaceX rocket

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Retail giant's return
Employees organize merchandise at a Homeplus store in Seoul on Aug. 6.
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Oriental Brewery spotlights Icheon craft beer ahead of International Beer Day
The beer maker held a staff brewing event featuring a new craft offering made with Icheon rice, peaches and cornelian cherries.
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Korea to outlaw hidden fees in used car sales
Starting next year, used car dealers must disclose all fees in online listings as well as provide stronger refund and repair protections for buyers.
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Pokémon heads to Lotte World Tower for new summer market
Lotte Department Store will launch a reservation-only Pokémon-themed summer festival at Lotte World Tower in Seoul from Aug. 16 to 31.