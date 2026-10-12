Korea’s daily securities settlements fall 16.5% in third quarter

A trading room display at Hana Bank headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, shows the Kospi and the Kosdaq opening lower on Oct. 12. YONHAP

Daily securities settlements fell 16.5% from the previous quarter to 35.4 trillion won in the third quarter, led by declines in stock and bond trading.

The daily amount of securities settlements in the Korean financial market dropped in the third quarter from three months earlier, industry data showed Monday.

An average 35.4 trillion won ($26.5 billion) worth of securities was handled per day through the Korea Securities Depository (KSD) in the July-to-September period, down 16.5 percent from a quarter earlier, the KSD said.

On the stock exchange, the daily average fell 12.4 percent on quarter to 8.8 trillion won, the data showed.

A daily 26.6 trillion won worth of bonds was traded on the bond exchange over the cited period, down 17.7 percent on quarter.





Yonhap