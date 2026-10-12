Korea’s daily securities settlements fall 16.5% in third quarter

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Kospi slips as oil fuels inflation fears
Stocks opened lower Monday as technology losses, elevated oil prices and the escalating Middle East crisis renewed inflation concerns.
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Foreign stake in Samsung hits 2009 low
Foreign investors continue selling Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares despite Samsung’s forecast of record third-quarter profit.
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Weak won lifts BOK foreign asset returns
The Bank of Korea earned 16.9 trillion won ($12.5 billion) from foreign assets in 2025 as a weaker won and stock market gains boosted returns.
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More than half of card spending in Korea now skips the plastic
Mobile devices now handle 55.7 percent of card spending in Korea, while cash and ATMs steadily lose ground.