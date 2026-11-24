A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Texas, on Nov. 22, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Trade Ministry said January crude imports have reached more than 75 percent of last year’s level, while supplies for November and December remain largely stable.

Korea's crude oil supply remains stable despite the ongoing standoff in the Middle East, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Tuesday.

The country has secured crude oil for January that's equivalent to over 75 percent of last year's level, up from more than 50 percent a week earlier, according to the Trade Ministry.

The crude oil supply for the November to December period stood at 90 percent of last year's level, and the naphtha supply for the two-month period reached 100 percent, it added.

Last week, the country kept its price caps on fuel products unchanged for the fifth consecutive period amid elevated international oil prices and continued geopolitical tensions.





Yonhap