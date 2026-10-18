Korea’s chip boom swells national income, but leaves workers with little to show

Nearly 80 percent of Korea’s first-half income growth went to companies and self-employed owners, while employee compensation accounted for just 16.5 percent.

Korea's semiconductor boom has sharply raised national income, but employees have seen little of the gains. Nearly 80 percent of the increase in the first half of this year went to companies and self-employed business owners, compared with just 16.5 percent for company employees, according to the National Assembly Budget Office.

Korea's nominal gross national income (GNI) rose 21.8 percent in the first half of this year from the same period last year, the fastest growth since 2000, according to the Budget Office’s economic outlook for next year, published on Sept. 30.

Of the 284 trillion won ($212 billion) increase in nominal GNI in the first half, 224 trillion won came from growth in gross operating surplus for companies and the self-employed. This accounted for 78.7 percent of the entire increase. Gross operating surplus is the income that businesses earn from production activities.

Employees received a far smaller share. Wages and other employee compensation accounted for just 16.5 percent, or 47 trillion won, of the increase in national income.

The semiconductor boom was a major driver of the surge in national income. Trade contributed 16.8 percentage points to Korea's 21.8 percent nominal GNI growth in the first half of 2026, or 77 percent of the total.

Changes in international trade prices alone contributed 15.1 percentage points, or 69 percent, of the overall growth, as export prices climbed 19.9 percent and import prices fell 4.8 percent. The figures suggest that Korea's national income surge was driven more by higher export prices, particularly for semiconductors, than by the sheer volume of goods it sold abroad.

The catch is that the gains do not necessarily trickle down to workers or consumers.

While businesses recorded a clear rise in gross operating surplus, neither labor income nor gross household disposable income showed a statistically significant increase, according to the Budget Office's monitoring of how improvements in trade prices affected different income categories over eight quarters.

"The recent surge in GNI should not automatically be taken as a sign that household incomes and purchasing power have improved," said the Budget Office. "But major investments are planned in the semiconductor sector, and if stronger corporate profits translate into higher bonuses and more investment, the gains for households could be greater than the historical average suggested by our analysis."





BY AHN HYO-SEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]